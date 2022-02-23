Left Menu

KL Rahul, Pant and Bumrah are looked upon as leaders in the group: Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are looked upon as leaders within the group.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:51 IST
KL Rahul, Pant and Bumrah are looked upon as leaders in the group: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that the likes of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are looked upon as leaders within the group. Last week, Rohit was named as the Test skipper. Chetan Sharma, the Chairman of the Selection Committee had said that the management is looking at Rohit to groom future leaders and he also spoke on how the right-handed batter is an ideal candidate to lead the side.

"I won't have that much of a role in telling them each and everything, they all are mature enough, it is just when someone needs to be there around them to guide them, I will be more than happy to do that. It is how we have come through the ranks, we were groomed by someone else. It is a natural process, everyone goes through this," said Rohit during a virtual press conference. "If you talk of Bumrah, KL Rahul and Pant, they have a big role to play in India's success, they are looked upon as leaders as well. They do understand there is a responsibility on their shoulders, but we do not want to any pressure on them as they are critical for us. We just want them to enjoy the game and execute the skills," he added.

When asked about the workload management, Rohit said: "I am very clear on my mind on how I want to take it forward. Obviously, managing the workload, not just me, but everyone would be the key. We have seen a lot of injuries within our squad, we just need to be careful about what we do with individuals, how we rotate them and how we give them a break. We are trying to manage that, we are trying to put a roadmap on how we move forward." "As far as I am concerned, there are no issues, I am looking forward to playing all the games. The workload depends on what happens thereafter, you take it day by day. If there is an opportunity for you to take a break, you take a break. At the moment, it seems to be okay," he added.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as the new Test captain of the Indian men's team while veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the Sri Lanka series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022