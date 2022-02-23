Left Menu

At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to play all games: Rohit Sharma

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:55 IST
At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to play all games: Rohit Sharma
India batter Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
India's new Test captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he has no issues in playing ''all games'' in bio-secure environments and will only take a break when he feels the need for it.

There were questions before Rohit's appointment as Test captain on whether he will be keen on leading across formats amid a hectic international schedule but the Indian skipper set the record straight.

''At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to playing all the games,'' Rohit said ahead of India's three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

''The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in. ''You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay,'' the skipper said.

