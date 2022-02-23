Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken note of R Praggnanandhaa's monumental victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen, saying the entire country is rejoicing in the success of the young genius.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:52 IST
Proud of Praggnanandhaa's accomplishment of winning against Carlsen: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (L) and R Praggnanandhaa (R). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken note of R Praggnanandhaa's monumental victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen, saying the entire country is rejoicing in the success of the young genius. "We are all rejoicing on the success of the young genius R Praggnanandhaa. Proud of his accomplishment of winning against the noted champion Magnus Carlsen. I wish the talented Praggnanandhaa the very best for his future endeavors," tweeted PM Modi.

16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa failed to qualify for the knockouts in the ongoing Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa finished at the 11th spot in the standings and hence he failed to make the cut. Only eight qualified for the knockouts from the round-robin stage. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters.

Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field. Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win. It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row.

16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12. Praggananandhaa had registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

