Guadalajara Open: Saville wins longest WTA match of 2022 after Raducanu retires

Australia's Daria Saville overcame a tough physical battle to advance to the second round at the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday after reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to a left hip injury.

ANI | Guadalajara | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:29 IST
Australia's Daria Saville (Photo: Twitter/Daria Saville). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's Daria Saville overcame a tough physical battle to advance to the second round at the Guadalajara Guadalajara on Tuesday after reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to a left hip injury. Saville progressed in the next round with a scoreline of 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3. The match lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes, setting the mark for the longest WTA match of the season.

Prior to Saville's win, the longest match of 2022 lasted 3 hours and 9 minutes and was won by Danka Kovinic over Jang Su-Jeong 6-3 2-6 6-4 at the Australian Open. Defending champion and No.3 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo opened her campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over American wildcard Katie Volynets in 2 hours and 6 minutes.

The No.4 seed Camila Osorio earned her first win of the season, defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-4, 6-3. The Colombian will face American qualifier Hailey Baptiste in the second round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

