Rugby-Former FA advisor Horrox appointed director of women's rugby by world governing body

Sally Horrox, former advisor to the Football Association and UEFA, has been appointed as director of women's rugby at World Rugby, the governing body announced on Wednesday. "I am committed to accelerating the development of women in rugby at every level, and to promoting player welfare and gender equity in all that we do."

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:31 IST
Sally Horrox, former advisor to the Football Association and UEFA, has been appointed as director of women's rugby at World Rugby, the governing body announced on Wednesday. Horrox, joint managing partner at London-based sports and brand consultancy Y Sport, also had a previous stint as non-executive director at England Netball.

"Sally is well known in the sports industry for getting results and brings with her considerable commercial, legal and strategic acumen and a deep understanding of the community and elite sports environments," said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin. Horrox, who will take up the position in early May, joins ahead of the 2021 Women's World Cup, which was delayed due to COVID-19 and will be held in New Zealand in October and November this year.

Horrox said: "With increased investment, two World Cups this year and the launch of WXV, a new annual women's global competition in 2023, it is an incredibly exciting time for the sport. "I am committed to accelerating the development of women in rugby at every level, and to promoting player welfare and gender equity in all that we do."

