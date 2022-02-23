Left Menu

Formula 1: Haas officially unveil 2022 challenger in Barcelona

Haas officially unveiled their 2022 challenger, the VF-22, in the Barcelona pit lane ahead of the first day of pre-season running.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 17:43 IST
Formula 1: Haas officially unveil 2022 challenger in Barcelona
The VF-22 (Photo: Twitter/Haas F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Haas officially unveiled their 2022 challenger, the VF-22, in the Barcelona pit lane ahead of the first day of pre-season running. The squad that finished 10th in last year's constructors' championship hope to fare better in 2022, having spent all of last season's time and resources on the development of their VF-22.

Haas have retained their driver line-up of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, who made their F1 debuts last season. Mazepin took the car for its first spin at Barcelona in a shakedown on Monday to kick off the team's pre-season programme, and was set to take the wheel first on Wednesday before Schumacher took over in the afternoon.

The pair will alternate duties throughout the three days of running that ends on Friday. Team Principal Guenther Steiner has challenged the drivers to "fight for points" as the team hope to jump up the order in this new era of F1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022