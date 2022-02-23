Left Menu

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team's new assistant coach.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:07 IST
Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team's new assistant coach. "I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season. I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity," Agarkar said in a Delhi Capitals release.

"It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added. The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

Agarkar joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022