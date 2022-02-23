Left Menu

Netherlands announce squad for New Zealand tour

Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell has announced the squad for the national side's tour to New Zealand which gets underway with a T20I from March 25.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 19:19 IST
Netherlands men's cricket team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Netherlands

Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell has announced the squad for the national side's tour to New Zealand which gets underway with a T20I from March 25. The Netherlands will play three ODIs and a T20I against New Zealand in March and April.

"New Zealand represents a fantastic challenge for us as they have been one of the best white-ball teams in World Cricket over the past five years. Again, we have taken the opportunity to take some of our best young talents away with us, and bringing back Vikramjit Singh is really exciting," Campbell said in a statement. "He will be joined by U19s teammate Shariz Ahmad, who gets his first opportunity with the Dutch national side after doing well at the U19s World Cup Qualifiers. Those two will be joined by U19s teammate Aryan Dutt who gets another opportunity after bowling well against Afghanistan.

"Along with our youngsters, it is great to welcome back senior players Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd and Logan van Beek who will add experience to this squad," Campbell added. Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

