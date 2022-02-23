I'm comfortable batting at any position, says Mayank Agarwal

India opener Mayank Agarwal said he is comfortable batting at any position for the team but he enjoys opening the batting. After a splendid performance with the bat against New Zealand and South Africa, Mayank Agarwal was named in the 18-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

"The role of an opener is key in Test cricket because, in a five-day game, it is the openers who set up the day for the batters to follow. It's something that I have done all my life," Mayank said in a statement. "I really enjoy doing that. With that being said, I don't just always want to open the batting. I am also comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, at any given situation," he added.

Speaking ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on March 4 Mayank highlighted the importance of the series and explained why the team's mentality is to win every Test match. "I am very excited to be part of the squad and part of the Indian Test team. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team's success," Mayank said.

"Every Test series is of utmost importance because of the World Test Championship. Each Test carries points. The collective thinking of our team is to pick up a win in every match that we play and try to get the maximum points we can from all the Test matches," the 31-year-old added. Sri Lanka, over the past couple of decades, have garnered a reputation of possessing a solid spin-bowling attack, especially in the longest format.

The Asian rivals are also known for giving the new ball to the spinners in Test cricket, which tends to become a challenge for opening batsmen. But Mayank said that he is prepared for any curveball Sri Lanka might throw at them. "In India, as an opening batsman, you still have to be very good in facing the spin. Personally, it does not faze me if you open the bowling with spin or pace," he said.

"We have grown up playing spin all our lives. Personally, my mindset would not change much. I would look to do what an opener sets out to do. Give a good start, set up the scores for the team and make it count. One of the advantages the openers have, with all the difficulties that come their way, is that they have the opportunity to score big runs," Mayank added. Mayank was one of the two players that were retained by the Punjab Kings franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auctions in Bangalore. The opener is expected to play a major role for the franchise in the 2022 edition of IPL, and he talked about his goal for the season.

"I believe, as a Punjab Kings player who has been retained, we did really well at the auction. I have always played any tournament to win and that's the same goal for me in the IPL. I will go into the IPL 2022 to win it for Punjab Kings, as I have always done every season that I have been part of the franchise," Mayank said. The India opening batter added he is not too focused on the squad selection for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and will give his best in the IPL 2022.

"I am not thinking too much about the selection in the India T20 squad for the T20 World Cup this year. My thought process is to play well, put in the performances, make sure my team wins, and hope for the best. Whatever happens after that, is okay with me," Mayank signed off. (ANI)

