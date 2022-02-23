Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan's Nawaz ruled out of Australia tests with injury

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of next month's three-test home series against Australia due to a foot injury and will not be replaced in the squad, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday. Australia are the top-ranked test side, while Pakistan are sixth in the world.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:11 IST
Cricket-Pakistan's Nawaz ruled out of Australia tests with injury

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of next month's three-test home series against Australia due to a foot injury and will not be replaced in the squad, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday. Australia will play in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years, with the opening test to be held in Rawalpindi from March 4.

The second test will be played in Karachi from March 12 followed by the final test in Lahore from March 21. The two sides are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match.

The PCB said that bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added to the test squad as travelling reserves and will only be considered for selection if there is an injury. Australia are the top-ranked test side, while Pakistan are sixth in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022