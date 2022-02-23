Left Menu

AIFF DC show-causes Kerala Blasters player Pereyra Diaz for 'violent conduct'

Kerala Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz was on Wednesday charged by the All India Football Federation AIFF Disciplinary Committee for violent conduct during his sides Indian Super League match against ATK Mohun Bagan here.In the charge notice issued by the AIFF body, Diaz has been indicted for violating Article 48.1.2 of its Disciplinary Code.

Kerala Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz was on Wednesday charged by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for ''violent conduct'' during his side's Indian Super League match against ATK Mohun Bagan here.

In the charge notice issued by the AIFF body, Diaz has been indicted for violating Article 48.1.2 of its Disciplinary Code. It said the player ''broke the dugout panel, an act of violent conduct''. The match happened here on Saturday.

''Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who was substituted out in the 85th minute of the match was already on a caution. The Argentine was then shown a direct red card for his actions on the substitute bench,'' a release from the ISL said.

As a result of his expulsion, Diaz will serve an automatic one-match ban in Kerala Blasters' next outing against Hyderabad FC.

The Committee has given time till February 24 for the player to submit a reply.

