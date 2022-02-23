UK media regulator warns against broadcasting "one-sided propaganda"

British media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it has stepped up its oversight of Ukraine-related news coverage by broadcasters, adding complaints related to the situation were being expedited "as a matter of urgency". "Recognising the serious nature of the crisis in Ukraine, we have been keeping the situation under close review and have already stepped up our oversight of coverage of these events by broadcasters in the UK," Ofcom said in a statement in response to culture minister Nadine Dorries.

"It would not be acceptable for any of our licensees to broadcast one-sided propaganda." "Our track record shows that when we find a breach of our rules, we can and do take action."

