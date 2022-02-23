Left Menu

UK media regulator warns against broadcasting "one-sided propaganda"

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:31 IST
UK media regulator warns against broadcasting "one-sided propaganda"
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it has stepped up its oversight of Ukraine-related news coverage by broadcasters, adding complaints related to the situation were being expedited "as a matter of urgency". "Recognising the serious nature of the crisis in Ukraine, we have been keeping the situation under close review and have already stepped up our oversight of coverage of these events by broadcasters in the UK," Ofcom said in a statement in response to culture minister Nadine Dorries.

"It would not be acceptable for any of our licensees to broadcast one-sided propaganda." "Our track record shows that when we find a breach of our rules, we can and do take action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022