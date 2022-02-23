Left Menu

Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha, says former India cricketer Sarandeep

Former North Zone selector and cricketer Sarandeep Singh has backed India men's head coach Rahul Dravid's comments on Wriddhiman Saha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:51 IST
Dravid didn't say anything wrong to Saha, says former India cricketer Sarandeep
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former North Zone selector and cricketer Sarandeep Singh has backed India men's head coach Rahul Dravid's comments on Wriddhiman Saha. Dravid had earlier suggested retirement to Saha as he would not be considered for selection in the longest format.

"I don't think Dravid said anything wrong, this is the time when Saha should think about himself he is 37 years old. He will not get selected for the last eleven so why does he wants to be selected in the team to just sit on the bench when we have a young wicketkeeper," Sarandeep Singh told ANI. "Pant is first priority of the team and he will play for a long time," he added.

Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka. On Saturday when Saha was dropped from the Test team for Sri Lanka, the batter took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Saha notably didn't reveal the name of the journalist.

On Saha not revealing the journalist, Sarandeep said: "Saha should speak on to this clearly also take the name of the journalist. Only Saha can tell who he is protecting." The former cricketer also opened about Hardik Pandya not getting selected in the Indian team, as he said: "There should be a protocol if you perform well in Ranji then only you can be selected for the international team." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022