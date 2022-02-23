La Liga: Nabil Fekir's numbers that put Real Betis forward among most in-form players in league

Nabil Fekir scored two goals against Levante UD on Matchday 24 of the La Liga and now has been involved in a quarter of Real Betis' total goals this season. The Frenchman has become a fundamental cog in Manuel Pellegrini's side, participating in 12 of the 45 goals scored by the team so far this season.

In-form Real Betis sit in third place in La Liga with 43 points, having won 13 matches and drawn four, something down in no small part to Fekir's magical performances. The French forward has passed the halfway point of his third season at Betis in line to post his best season statistically. He currently has six goals in 22 appearances, just one off the seven he notched in his first season in La Liga and already surpassing last season's tally of five.

The last two were scored on Matchday 24 against Levante UD, crucial in a 4-2 win at the Ciutat de Valencia. He opened the scoring in the 13thminute with a powerful shot from the edge of the area into the back of the net with a bit of help from Levante defender Jorge Miramon's deflection. Then in the second half, with Betis ahead, he put the finishing touch on Betis' win with a stunning direct free kick.

In addition to his attacking prowess, Fekir is a generous player who sees gaps and openings on the field like no other. He's laid on six assists so far this season, leading the team in assists and lying third in total assists across La Liga. The 28-year-old will be next seen in action for Real Betis in their league clash with Sevilla on February 27 which will be broadcasted on MTV India, Voot and Jio select platforms.

He has also registered more dribbles and take-ons than any other player in the team, with 54 successful attempts. Thanks to his vision, he has completed the second-most passes, behind only mercurial teammate Sergio Canales. He is third-highest scorer, the player with most shots on target and with most minutes played too.

But without doubt, his greatest attribute is his magic touch, his ability to both score and create goals, often from nothing. (ANI)

