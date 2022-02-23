Left Menu

Injured Nawaz ruled out of Test series against Australia

Yasir, who last played in the West Indies last year, has been struggling with fitness issues in recent months but according to reports he has been bowling well in the training camp of the Test players here.But the selectors have opted to keep uncapped leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, off-spinner Sajid Khan and southpaw Nauman Ali in the playing squad.The Australian Test squad will reach Islamabad on Sunday via a chartered flight and after a brief isolation period, will start its preparation for the Test series.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:10 IST
Injured Nawaz ruled out of Test series against Australia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of next month's much-anticipated three-match Test series against Australia due to a foot injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday confirmed Nawaz's unavailability and said only wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah would be the travelling reserves. Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan after 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from March 4.

The PCB said four other reserves including Yasir Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Abbas and Mohammad Haris have been added to the squad but they will be appearing in the national One-Day Cup from March 2 and will be called upon if required. Yasir, who last played in the West Indies last year, has been struggling with fitness issues in recent months but according to reports he has been bowling well in the training camp of the Test players here.

But the selectors have opted to keep uncapped leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, off-spinner Sajid Khan and southpaw Nauman Ali in the playing squad.

The Australian Test squad will reach Islamabad on Sunday via a chartered flight and after a brief isolation period, will start its preparation for the Test series. The media manager of the Australian squad Brian Murgatroyd has already reached Rawalpindi with the security officials of the touring squad.

Australia are touring Pakistan after 1998, although in 2005 and 2007, their 'A' teams toured Pakistan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022