IPL 2022 set to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report. While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:58 IST
The matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League will be held in four venues across two cities -- Mumbai and Pune, according to a report.

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games, cricbuzz.com reported. All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report. While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March. The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

