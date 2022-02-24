Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Hamilton calls for 'non-biased' F1 stewards

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton called on Formula One to bring in "non-biased" race stewards, saying friendships between some of them and certain drivers had influenced their decision-making. The Briton, who said he had lost faith in the sport's governance following the controversial safety car call in last year's Abu Dhabi finale that denied him an unprecedented eighth title, did not name any stewards or driver.

Soccer-Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo blasts equal pay settlement

Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the women's national team's $24-million settlement with U.S. Soccer over an equal pay lawsuit was not the huge win it was being trumpeted as but rather "heartbreaking and infuriating". Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body U.S. Soccer announced a settlement that is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement being ratified by players on the U.S. women's national team (USWNT).

Tennis-ATP Tour to stage events in China this season

The men's ATP tour will host four tournaments in China this season, unlike the women's WTA tour which has suspended events in the region due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai and the safety of other players. The ATP's Chengdu Open, Zhuhai Championships, China Open and Shanghai Masters will take place in China between September and October.

Games-Athletes free to protest about social injustice at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Competitors at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be allowed to take a knee or display a symbol in solidarity with a cause after organisers unveiled a set of "guiding principles" for athlete advocacy on Wednesday. Athletes can wave an Aboriginal or Pride flag during a victory lap, raise a fist on the podium or speak out in favour of other social justice causes.

NHL roundup: Zdeno Chara hits milestone in Isles' win

Zach Parise scored twice as the visiting Islanders cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on a milestone night for New York defenseman Zdeno Chara. Brock Nelson, Parise, Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas all scored in the first two periods for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in six games. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Tennis-Raducanu retires with hip injury in final set of Guadalajara opener

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire with a left hip injury in the deciding set of her opening match against Australia's Daria Saville on Tuesday in the WTA 250 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 19-year-old from Britain was playing her first match since last month's painful exit in the second round of the Australian Open, when a blistered racket hand contributed to a three-set defeat by Danka Kovinic.

Tennis-Zverev expelled from Acapulco for assault on umpire's chair after doubles loss

World number three Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after smashing his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair following a double defeat. The German later apologised for his behaviour after he and Brazil's Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 (10-6) to the British-Finn pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Kyrie phone home? NY mayor plans to end vax mandate

Kyrie Irving could soon be available for home games in Brooklyn. New York City mayor Eric Adams said he's eager to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which would clear the way for the Nets to use their All-Star point guard in games at the Barclays Center. Irving has played in road games with the Nets but refused the COVID vaccine required for players in the New York home market.

Tennis-Djokovic maintains winning return with defeat of Khachanov in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic impressed again at his first tournament since being deported ahead of the Australian Open, beating Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(2) to reach the Dubai Championships quarter-finals on Wednesday. Just as against Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match here on Monday, Djokovic received plenty of vocal support from a large crowd at the Aviation Club and responded with some dazzling tennis under the lights.

Golf-Koepka expects players to 'sell out' and join Saudi league

Four-times major champion Brooks Koepka said on Wednesday he feels the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) still has a future even though several top players have expressed their commitment to competing on the PGA Tour. Koepka is among those who have pledged loyalty to the PGA Tour but expects the Saudi-funded breakaway league, which is trying to lure players away with the promise of huge paydays, will manage to assemble a roster of talent.

