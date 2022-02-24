Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 27th round of Premier League fixtures on Feb. 25, 26 and 27 (all times in GMT). Friday, Feb. 25

Southampton v Norwich City (2000) * Southampton have lost to Norwich only thrice in their last 16 matches in all competitions (W8 D5).

* Bottom-placed Norwich have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games, including the last two (W2 D1). * Norwich, however, won 2-1 when they faced Southampton in the league earlier this season.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)

* Tottenham and Leeds have met 100 times in all competitions, with the London side winning 38 to Leeds' 33 (D29). * Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham in the league earlier this season.

* Tottenham ended a three-match losing streak in the league with a 3-2 win at Manchester City last week. Brentford v Newcastle United (1500)

* Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six league games. * Brentford, on the other hand, have lost six of their last seven league games.

* The two sides drew 3-3 the last time they met in the league. Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (1500)

* Villa have lost once to Brighton in their last 13 matches in all competitions (W7 D5). * Brighton have lost three of their last 11 games in all competitions (W4 D4).

* Villa won 2-0 against Brighton in their league encounter earlier in the season. Crystal Palace v Burnley (1500)

* Burnley have won just two league games all season to sit 19th (D11 L9). * Burnley have won three of their last four Premier League games against Palace (D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the wins.

* Palace are winless in their last six Premier League (L3 D3). Manchester United v Watford (1500)

* Watford won 4-1 when they faced Manchester United earlier this season. * Watford have lost 12 times to United in the Premier League, winning thrice.

* Manchester United have not lost in their last seven Premier League games (W4 D3). Everton v Manchester City (1730)

* Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League games against Everton, scoring 24 times and conceding five. * City have lost only three times in the Premier League this season (W20 D3).

* Everton are just two points clear of the relegation zone with 22 points after 23 games. Sunday, Feb. 27

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * West Ham have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Wolves, scoring 11 times and conceding seven.

* Wolves have lost only once in their last eight Premier League games (W6 D1) while West Ham have been defeated twice (W4 D2). * Wolves won 1-0 against West Ham in their league meeting earlier this season. (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru and Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

