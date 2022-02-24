Left Menu

Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi

The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden. Motor sport's governing body said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that abuse is reported to the relevant authorities. Kimathi, 27, was targeted on social media following posts by the Junior WRC on his pre-season tests.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 07:49 IST
Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi

The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden. Motor sport's governing body said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that abuse is reported to the relevant authorities.

Kimathi, 27, was targeted on social media following posts by the Junior WRC on his pre-season tests. "We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated," the FIA said in a statement https://www.fia.com/news/fia-statement-wrc-jwrc on its website.

"There is no place for it in our sport and in society." Kimathi, the son of Safari Rally Kenya CEO and Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi, is the only Black driver competing at Rally Sweden.

Rally Sweden, which is the first of five races on the Junior WRC calendar, begins later on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022