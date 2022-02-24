Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras score late to leave Supercup finely balanced

Raphael Veiga scored his 16th penalty in 16 attempts on Wednesday to give Palmeiras a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Athletico Paranaense and leave the two-legged final of the South American Supercup finely poised ahead of next week's return match.

Reuters | Curitiba | Updated: 24-02-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 08:26 IST
Soccer-Palmeiras score late to leave Supercup finely balanced
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Raphael Veiga scored his 16th penalty in 16 attempts on Wednesday to give Palmeiras a last-gasp 2-2 draw at Athletico Paranaense and leave the two-legged final of the South American Supercup finely poised ahead of next week's return match. The title is played each year between the winners of the previous season's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and the Copa Sudamericana, which is similar to the Europa League.

David Terans gave Athletico the lead after 19 minutes only for Jailson to equalise nine minutes later, both goals coming after corner kicks. Marlos looked to have given the home side the advantage when he scored with 14 minutes remaining but Libertadores champions Palmeiras drew level deep into injury time when Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot.

The 26-year-old midfielder has scored all his regulation time penalties for the club and made no mistake from the spot. The deciding second leg takes place next Wednesday at Palmeiras' Allianz Parque. Both sides are looking to win the title for the first time since its inception in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022