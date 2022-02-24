Golf-South Korea's Kim set for U.S. Open after USGA grants berth

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:20 IST
South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung will compete in this year's U.S. Open after the United States Golf Association (USGA) on Thursday granted a berth to the 2020-21 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner in the major tournament. A joint-second finish at last month's Singapore Open -- the final event of the Asian Tour's 2020-21 season -- helped Kim wrap up the Merit title and the 19-year-old said he was delighted to earn a spot in the U.S. Open.

"This is amazing news," Kim, who is competing in this week's Royal's Cup in Thailand, said in a statement. "I have had a great start to the year, but things just got better." Asian Tour Commissioner Cho Minn Thant said the Tour "truly appreciates this recognition from the USGA."

"Kim is clearly the number one player on the Asian Tour right now and without doubt deserves this honour," he said. The U.S. Open will be played at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts from June 16-19.

