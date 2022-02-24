Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test

The 25-year-old missed the first test, which saw South Africa thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend. "Because he hasn't been able to bowl last week, I don't think his bowling loads are up to the standard of preparing for test matches," captain Dean Elgar told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:23 IST
Cricket-South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test

South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand with a back strain, the team said on Thursday. The 25-year-old missed the first test, which saw South Africa thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend.

"Because he hasn't been able to bowl last week, I don't think his bowling loads are up to the standard of preparing for test matches," captain Dean Elgar told reporters. "He hasn't been training with us, he's only been bowling off a short run-up, which has been a bit of a setback for us.

"We know Lungi's been a key figure within our bowling lineup. So it's a bit disappointing that he's in the situation that he's in now." South Africa went with the four-prong pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Duanne Olivier and Glenton Stuurman in the first test but the strategy misfired, with New Zealand's batsmen racking up 482 to set a platform for victory.

Stuurman had a torrid debut, conceding 1-124 at more than four runs an over, and could be replaced by two-test quick Lutho Sipamla, or Keshav Maharaj if the Proteas opt for a specialist spinner. With multiple players out of form, Elgar said selection changes were a "big possibility" while declining to name any.

"I'm sure there are guys who are a little bit low in confidence, especially from a batting point of view," he said of a team that scored just 95 and 111 in the series-opener, their second-worst test defeat ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022