Left Menu

Cycling-Britain's most successful Olympian Kenny retires, takes up coaching

Kenny became Britain's greatest Olympian as he powered to victory in the men's keirin at the Tokyo Games in August to win the seventh gold medal of his incredible career and surpass former track cycling team mate Chris Hoy. Kenny's nine Olympic medals is the most by a British athlete in any sport and he had said in November he was not optimistic about competing in Paris 2024 due to pain while training.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:51 IST
Cycling-Britain's most successful Olympian Kenny retires, takes up coaching
Jason Kenny Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's most decorated Olympian Jason Kenny has called time on his cycling career and will take up a position as a sprint coach with British Cycling, the 33-year-old said. Kenny became Britain's greatest Olympian as he powered to victory in the men's keirin at the Tokyo Games in August to win the seventh gold medal of his incredible career and surpass former track cycling teammate Chris Hoy.

Kenny's nine Olympic medals is the most by a British athlete in any sport and he had said in November he was not optimistic about competing in Paris 2024 due to pain while training. "A massive part of me would love to continue and try to get to Paris and I'm a bit sad in a way to not do that," Kenny told the BBC. "The opportunity at British Cycling to be a coach might not be there in three years. I thought I'd take it now."

Kenny said that racing and training was "all I've ever known" but he was looking forward to the next phase. "It's a step into the unknown. I've worked with amazing coaches and I'm trying to unlock my memories of what I remember as a rider and what I liked," Kenny added.

"... I'm diving straight into this next role and trying to help support the lads, most of whom are at the start of their journeys. Hopefully I can help give them as good an experience as I've had."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022