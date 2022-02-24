Left Menu

Cricket-Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh suffers heart attack - report

Two officials from Bulls Masters were in the car with Marsh and drove him to a Bundaberg hospital, the paper quoted Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher as saying. "(They) deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance (Marsh) would not have made it," Maher told the paper.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:33 IST
Cricket-Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh suffers heart attack - report
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported. Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals, had the heart attack when being driven in a car to a hotel in Bundaberg soon after landing in the city in northern Queensland state, the Daily Telegraph said.

Marsh, 74, was in Bundaberg for a charity cricket match for Bulls Masters, a local non-profit organization. Two officials from Bulls Masters were in the car with Marsh and drove him to a Bundaberg hospital, the paper quoted Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher as saying.

"(They) deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance (Marsh) would not have made it," Maher told the paper. "The medical staff at the Bundaberg Hospital were wonderful. We are all shocked. It's terrible."

The paper said doctors at the hospital had saved Marsh's life. Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395). Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022