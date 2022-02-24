Amandeep off to a flying start with 66; Tvesa trails in 3rd leg of WPGT

Amandeep Drall started and finished in a glorious manner for a superb 4-under 66 despite a double bogey in the middle of the round, in the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club. Amandeep was one shot ahead of the promising youngster Hitaashee Bakshi who shot 67, as did Seher Atwal. Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Sneha Singh, who won the title last week, were tied fourth at 68, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot 1-under 69 to be sixth. With Neha Tripathi also shooting even-par 70, seven players carded par or better on a good scoring day.

Pranavi Urs, the winner of the first leg, led a group of four players at 1-over 71 who were Tied-eighth. The other three were Smriti Mehra, Rhea Purvi Saravanan, and amateur Nishna Patel. Fancied Tvesa Malik was trying to shake off the rust as she shot 3-over 73, which included a double-bogey on the Par-5 16th while the much-talked-about amateur Avani Prashanth carded 2-over 72, which included a run of four bogeys in five holes in the middle of the round.

Amandeep, who plans to play more on the Ladies European Tour this season, started in style with birdies on the first two holes and two more on fifth and sixth to be 4-under after six holes. A double-bogey on Par-4 ninth and a bogey on 12th pushed her back. She fought back with three birdies in the last four holes on 15, 16, and 18th. Ridhima closed the round with an eagle on Par-5 18th, while Neha Tripathi eagled the Par-5 fourth.

Hitaashee had four birdies against one bogey, while Seher Atwal was the only player to return a bogey-free card. She had three birdies. Jahanvi Bakshi had a rare off day as she had four bogeys and a double-bogey against just one birdie for a round of 5-over 75 that saw her trail in Tied-16th place.

Amandeep Drall will go out in the lead group with Hitaashee Bakshi and Seher Atwal in the second round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)