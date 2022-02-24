Left Menu

Rugby-After five years and five attempts, Cooper gets Australian citizenship

Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper received his Australian citizenship on Thursday after five years and five attempts and having represented the country 75 times. Cooper, who plays for Japanese side Kintetsu Liners, was denied the chance to be selected for the Australian rugby sevens team for the 2016 Rio Olympics because he was not a citizen.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:13 IST
Rugby-After five years and five attempts, Cooper gets Australian citizenship

Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper received his Australian citizenship on Thursday after five years and five attempts and having represented the country 75 times. New Zealand-born Cooper moved to Australia as a teen but his applications for citizenship had been repeatedly declined before a tweak was made to eligibility rules for "most talented prospective" applicants last year.

Cooper played a starring role in the Wallabies' 28-26 win over world champions South Africa in September following his recall to the team, triggering calls on social media for the government to expedite his citizenship. "Ceremony done and after five years, five attempts, 75 test matches and a lot of help from the community and many people behind the scenes I can finally say I'm Australian," Cooper said on Twitter, while thanking his immigration officer.

The 33-year-old, who represented Australia at two World Cups, had previously responded to his citizenship rejections with humour, even posting his rejection letter on social media in July. Cooper, who plays for Japanese side Kintetsu Liners, was denied the chance to be selected for the Australian rugby sevens team for the 2016 Rio Olympics because he was not a citizen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022