Left Menu

I-League: Expecting tough challenge in India, says Sreenidi Deccan's Louis Ogana

I-League new entrants Sreenidi Deccan FC reinforced their attack with the signing of Nigerian forward Louis Ogana in the winter transfer window.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:22 IST
I-League: Expecting tough challenge in India, says Sreenidi Deccan's Louis Ogana
Nigerian forward Louis Ogana (Photo/I-League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

I-League new entrants Sreenidi Deccan FC reinforced their attack with the signing of Nigerian forward Louis Ogana in the winter transfer window. The 26-year-old who has played across Europe in Portugal, Lithuania, and Armenia, says that he is expecting a tough challenge in India.

"It is always a challenge when you play football at the highest level, as it was in Europe. I am expecting a tough challenge in India as well since this will be a new experience for me," said Ogana as per an official release. "I've received a great reception from all my teammates and I really appreciate it. I've also trained with them for a few days now, and it's great to know them on the pitch as well," he added.

Ogana mentioned that the vision and ambition of Sreenidi Deccan was the driving factor that pulled him towards signing for the club. "I love it when a club is hungry for success and ready for challenges, and so when the club approached me, I understood the targets and what the club wanted to achieve. I was also pleased to know that the club wanted me to be a part of that dream and help them with my experience," said the Nigerian.

Ogana is looking forward to having fellow striker David Castaneda, who scored on his I-League debut for Sreenidi, as his partner in attack. "I have already developed a good relationship with David on and off the pitch. So I believe this will turn into a very fruitful relationship between us on the field," he said. Despite it being only Sreenidi's first-ever season in the I-League, Ogana believes his side has a great ambition to compete in all competitions and go for the title. "We have already reached the finals of the IFA Shield, missing it by a narrow margin. The team also showed great competitive spirit during the first league match." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022