Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev keeps No.1 insights; Cricket-South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev keeps No.1 insights

Rafa Nadal extended his winning run in 2022 to 12 matches in his best start to a season in his career, dismissing American Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament. The 21-times Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in the coastal resort town, arrived in Mexico having won an Australian Open tuneup event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month after missing a chunk of 2021 with a foot problem.

Cricket-South Africa paceman Ngidi ruled out of second New Zealand test

South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand with a back strain, the team said on Thursday. The 25-year-old missed the first test, which saw South Africa thrashed by an innings and 276 runs in Christchurch over the weekend.

Games-Athletes free to protest about social injustice at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Competitors at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be allowed to take a knee or display a symbol in solidarity with a cause after organisers unveiled a set of "guiding principles" for athlete advocacy on Wednesday. Athletes can wave an Aboriginal or Pride flag during a victory lap, raise a fist on the podium or speak out in favour of other social justice causes.

Rugby-After five years and five attempts, Cooper gets Australian citizenship

Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper received his Australian citizenship on Thursday after five years and five attempts and having represented the country 75 times. New Zealand-born Cooper moved to Australia as a teen but his applications for citizenship had been repeatedly declined before a tweak was made to eligibility rules for "most talented prospective" applicants last year.

Cycling-Britain's most successful Olympian Kenny retires, takes up coaching

Britain's most decorated Olympian Jason Kenny has called time on his cycling career and will take up a position as a sprint coach with British Cycling, the 33-year-old said. Kenny became Britain's greatest Olympian as he powered to victory in the men's keirin at the Tokyo Games in August to win the seventh gold medal of his incredible career and surpass former track cycling team mate Chris Hoy.

Soccer-MLS chief says league not a retirement home after Neymar comments

Major League Soccer (MLS) is shedding its image as a league for players on the verge of retirement, commissioner Don Garber said after Paris St Germain and Brazil striker Neymar expressed his desire to play in the United States before his career ends. Neymar told the Fenomenos podcast this week that he would love to play in the United States for at least a season before joking "their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation."

Baseball-MLB sets Monday deadline as labor talks continue

Major League Baseball will cancel games if a labor agreement being negotiated with its players is not finalized by Monday, a league source said. "The deadline is the deadline," the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Cricket-Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh suffers heart attack - report

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported. Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals, had the heart attack when being driven in a car to a hotel in Bundaberg soon after landing in the city in northern Queensland state, the Daily Telegraph said.

Golf-South Korea's Kim set for U.S. Open after USGA grants berth

South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung will compete in this year's U.S. Open after the United States Golf Association (USGA) on Thursday granted a berth to the 2020-21 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner in the major tournament. A joint-second finish at last month's Singapore Open -- the final event of the Asian Tour's 2020-21 season -- helped Kim wrap up the Merit title and the 19-year-old said he was delighted to earn a spot in the U.S. Open.

Tennis-Djokovic maintains winning return with defeat of Khachanov in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic impressed again at his first tournament since being deported ahead of the Australian Open, beating Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(2) to reach the Dubai Championships quarter-finals on Wednesday. Just as against Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match here on Monday, Djokovic received plenty of vocal support from a large crowd at the Aviation Club and responded with some dazzling tennis under the lights.

(With inputs from agencies.)