Soccer-UEFA calls extraordinary meeting to discuss situation between Russia and Ukraine

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday, Europe's soccer governing body said on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This season's Champions League final is to be held in St Petersburg in May and the EU Parliament had asked UEFA to change the venue and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)