Rugby-Danty back for France in only change to take on Scotland

Danty shifts inside alongside Gael Fickou in the midfield with Yoram Moefana moving onto the wing in place of Gabin Villiere, who took a blow to the face in the 30-24 win over Ireland at the Stade de France. Villiere suffered a broken nose and is out for two more weeks, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:34 IST
Jonathan Danty returns from injury to take his place in the French backline in the only change announced by coach Fabien Galtier to take on Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Danty missed France's home win over Ireland a fortnight ago, which marked a second victory for them in the Six Nations and left them the only side still capable of completing the Grand Slam. Danty shifts inside alongside Gael Fickou in the midfield with Yoram Moefana moving onto the wing in place of Gabin Villiere, who took a blow to the face in the 30-24 win over Ireland at the Stade de France.

Villiere suffered a broken nose and is out for two more weeks, officials said. He had scored a hattrick of tries in France’s 37-10 win over Italy in their opening match of this year’s competition.

Danty hurt his ankle in the game against Italy. Team:

15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Yoram Moefana, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvuka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Thibaud Flament, 21-Dylan Cretin, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Thomas Ramos. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

