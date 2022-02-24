New selection policy designed to give boxers more options: BFI secretary Hemanta Kalita

Describing the Boxing Federation of India's selection policy of holding trials over the next four months for big-ticket events as ''transparent'' and based on ''equality'', its secretary general Hemanta Kalita on Thursday said pugilists will have the opportunity to try their luck in more than one category.

As reported by PTI a couple of days back, the BFI formally announced on Thursday that the selection trials for all 12 categories of the women's world championships will take place from March 7 to 9.

''...(this) will also include Asian Games weights divisions, which are the same as IBA (International Boxing Association).

''However, for the remaining two Asian Games weight categories, 51kg and 69kg, trials will be conducted separately, from March 11-14 thereby giving more time to boxers of closest weight categories to also take a shot at the trials for Asian Games,'' Kalita said in a statement issued by BFI.

''There are three categories which are the same in the World Championships and Asian Games.'' The Asian Games women's competition will be held in five weight categories -- 51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg.

Kalita said the trial dates will allow boxers to fight it out in two different divisions. For instance, a boxer appearing for the 50kg or 52kg category in the world championship trials would be able to fight it out in the 51kg division for the Asian Games.

''Different selection trials dates will allow boxers to change weight categories and present their challenge for Asian Games as well.

''This format will give boxers, whose category is not part of Asiad big relief as they still can participate in both the events with different weight divisions,'' said Kalita.

Kalita also confirmed that the Asian Games selection trials for men will be held in May while, for the Commonwealth Games, trials for both men and women will be conducted in June.

National campers, including the Tokyo Olympics participants, who didn't compete in the National Championships, will be eligible for the selection trials.

The selection committee will be made up of BFI President or his nominee alongside an expert panel of reputed veteran boxers.

''BFI is committed to give each and every boxer an equal opportunity and the upcoming selection trials will be no different. There will be a transparent approach to select the best boxers to represent the country,'' said Kalita.

The women's world championship is scheduled from May 6 to 21 in Istanbul, Turkey while the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games will begin on July 28 and September 10 respectively.

