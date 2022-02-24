Rugby-Scotland name team to take on France

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named the following team to face France in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Stuart Hogg (capt.), 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Rory Darge, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-WP Nel, 19-Jamie Hodgson, 20-Nick Haining, 21-Ben White, 22-Blair Kinghorn, 23-Mark Bennett. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Williams)

