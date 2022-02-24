Left Menu

Rugby-Lawes and Tuilagi back for England against Wales

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 18:25 IST
Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi return to the England team to face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, while Harry Randall gets another chance to impress at scrumhalf in the squad named by coach Eddie Jones on Thursday. Lawes missed the opening two games with concussion but comes back at blindside flanker to captain the team in the continued absence of the injured Owen Farrell.

Tuilagi is back after the latest of his long run of injuries and partners outside centre Henry Slade in midfield. Tuilagi made his debut in 2011 but has missed 79 available matches since then, including a remarkable 50 of the 71 since Jones took over after the 2015 World Cup.

"Manu is a gain-line accumulator isn't he," Jones told a news conference. "He wins the gain line consistently, draws defenders in which creates space for other options. He does that better than anyone else in the world when he's at full tilt." Jones said he was looking forward to seeing that centre partnership work alongside flyhalf Marcus Smith.

"You've got Marcus, who has sleight of hand, quick feet, the ability to beat people one on one in space. You have Sladey, who has an educated left foot, a good passer of the ball, and also the ability to make breaks," he said. "To complement that you have power with Manu. It’s handy to have a big back because they dent the line and create space for the little guys to play in that space."

Maro Itoje and Charlie Ewels are named as locks, Tom Curry stays at open-side flanker and Alex Dombrandt is Number Eight. Luke Cowan-Dickie starts at hooker with Kyle Sinckler set to win his 50th cap at prop. Max Malins and Jack Nowell are the wingers, with Freddie Steward at fullback.

Randall, who looked lively for 55 minutes in the win over Italy, will win his fourth cap, while replacement Ben Youngs will become England’s most-capped player with 115 if he gets on. "It's a great testament to his resilience, durability, and ability to keep improving," Jones said of the landmark. "To get 115 caps you have to have that desire to keep improving." After losing their opening game in Scotland then beating Italy, England now have back-to-back home games against Wales and Ireland, which, if they win them both, should set up a potential title decider in Paris on the last day.

ENGLAND XV 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps) 14. Max Malins (Saracens, 12 caps) 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 45 caps) (VC) 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps) 11. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 36 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 7 caps) 9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 3 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps) (VC) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps) (VC) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 49 caps) 4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 28 caps) 5. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 53 caps) 6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps) (C) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 38 caps) (VC) 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 6 caps) Replacements 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 63 caps) 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 76 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 17 caps) 19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 5 caps) 20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 11 caps) 21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 114 caps) 22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps) 23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 54 caps)

