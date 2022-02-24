Rugby-Faletau returns but Rees-Zammit dropped by Wales

Wales will give number eight Taulupe Faletau his first taste of test rugby in seven months but wing Louis Rees-Zammit has been dropped from the match-day squad for the Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Faletau has played just two club games since injuring his ankle on the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa last year but has been drafted in to start by coach Wayne Pivac in a back row that also includes Ross Moriarty, who switches to the blindside flank, and Taine Basham. "He’s trained well during the week and got 80 minutes last week. From our point of view he brings a lot of experience so we’re very excited to have Toby (Faletau) back," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby on Thursday.

The return of wing Josh Adams and the form of a rejuvenated Alex Cuthbert, winning his 50th cap on Saturday, means there is no room in the side – or the squad – for Rees-Zammit in a surprise omission. "It’s also great to have Josh Adams back from injury. That means Louis Rees-Zammit is the unfortunate one this week that misses out," Pivac said.

"But we’ve looked at the opposition we’re playing and niggly injuries that players pick up from time to time, and we think that in this particular match, the way the game will go, that Alex and Josh are the right selection." The rest of the side is as expected, with flyhalf Dan Biggar facing an intriguing battle with opposite number Marcus Smith in the England camp.

He will be alongside scrumhalf Tomos Williams, with a midfield partnership of Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin. The front row of the scrum features hooker Ryan Elias and either side of him are props Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis, while Will Rowlands and Adam Beard are the lock pairing.

Flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and experienced centre Jonathan Davies are among the replacement. Both England and defending champions Wales have already tasted defeat in the competition this year and another loss would be a bitter blow to their title chances.

Team: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Owen Watkin, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Josh Adams; 10-Dan Biggar (captain), 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Tomas Francis; 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Adam Beard; 6-Ross Moriarty, 7-Taine Basham, 8-Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Seb Davies, 20-Jac Morgan, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Jonathan Davies.

