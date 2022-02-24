Yadav claims fifer as MP bundle out Meghalaya for 61

Right-arm pacer Gaurav Yadav claimed a fifer as Madhya Pradesh bundled our minnows Meghalaya for a meagre 61 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday.

In reply, MP, who had defeated a strong Gujarat side in their lung opener, ended the day at 141 for 2, for a lead of 80 runs.

It was Yadav (5/11) who wreaked havoc with the ball, as no Meghalaya batter showed resistance. Only two of them reached double-digit figures.

Yadav's sclaps included opener Wallam Kynshi (2), Chirag Khurana (0), skipper Punit Bisht (0), Larry Sangma (0) and Ravi Teja (8).

Meghalaya were reduced to 25 for 5 and they could never resurrect their innings from there as MP bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Wanlambok Nongkhlaw (19) top-scored for the north-eastern side.

Yadav was ably supported by fellow pacers Ishwar Chandra Pandey (1/18), Anubhav Agarwal (1/15) and left-arm orthodox bowler Kumar Kartikeya (2/6).

In their reply, MP openers Rameez Khan (38) and Ajay Rohera (26) conjured 56-run stand for the first wicket.

Then, one down batter Shubham Sharma (57 batting), who slammed a hundred in the lung opener, joined Rohera, as the two added 54 runs for the second wicket.

Sharma took the Meghalaya attack to task, as he struck seven boundaries. Once Rohera fell, Sharma and Rajat Patidar (16 not out) held fort till stumps were drawn.

Brief Scores: Meghalaya: 61 all out (W Nongkhlaw 19, Kishan Lyngdoh 11; Gaurav Yadav 5/11, Kumar Kartikeya 2/6) versus Madhya Pradesh 141 for 2 (Shubham Sharma 57 batting, Rameez Khan 38; Aryan Bora 1/21, Akash Choudhary 1/35). MP lead by 80 runs.

Gujarat: 334 for 6 (Het Patel 146 batting, Karan Patel 120; M Nidheesh 4/30, Eden Tom 1/51) versus Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)