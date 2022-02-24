Mandeep, Anmol tons put Punjab in command against Haryana

Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368 for 5 against Haryana on day one of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Punjab lost their opener Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck, while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) also failed to convert his start.

The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route to his 14th first-class century.

The Punjab veteran shared two fifty-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48) but wickets kept falling at the other end.

But No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls; 14x4, 2x6) gave Mandeep a fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.

Malhotra got out in the final session after completing his century but Mandeep held firm.

Mandeep struck 13 fours and two sixes during his 222-ball stay.

Brief Scores: At Palam A Ground: Himachal Pradesh 304 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi 114 batting, Raghav Dhawan 68, Akash Vasisht 43; Amit Ali 2/65) vs Tripura. At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Punjab 368 for 5 in 88 overs (Mandeep Singh 130 batting, Anmol Malhotra 100, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 48; Ajit Chahal 2/55, Anshul Kamboj 2/83).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)