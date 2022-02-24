Left Menu

Ukraine conflict: Vettel says he will not race at 2022 Russian GP

German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has said he will not compete in Formula One's Russian Grand Prix this year amid the ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:21 IST
Ukraine conflict: Vettel says he will not race at 2022 Russian GP
Sebastian Vettel (Photo: Instagram/astonmartinf1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has said he will not compete in Formula One's Russian Grand Prix this year amid the ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine. The four-time Formula One champion said he was "shocked" to see what is happening.

"In my personal opinion, I woke up to this morning's news, shocked, so I don't know. I think it's horrible to see what is happening," Sky Sports quoted Vettel as saying at a press conference during pre-season testing "Obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia. For myself, my own opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I think it's wrong to race in the country," he added.

Vettel said he has made his decision and when a country is at war it is not right to compete in a race there. "I'm sure it's something that we will talk about, but personally I'm just so shocked and sad to see what is going on. So we will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made," said Vettel.

"When a country is at war it is not right to race there," he added. Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022