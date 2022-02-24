Ishan smashes 89, Shreyas scores 57 as India post 199 for 2 against Sri Lanka
- Country:
- India
Indian Premier League's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Thursday.
Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.
Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.
Brief Scores: India: 199 for 2 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 89, Shreyas Iyer 57 not out; Dasun Shanaka 1/19).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hosts to bat first, KL Rahul replaces ishan Kishan
IPL Auction: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Harshal Patel, Nitish Rana new "million dollar babies"
Mumbai Indians buy back India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore
IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 cr; Rayudu picked up by CSK
KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab