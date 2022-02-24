Left Menu

Ishan smashes 89, Shreyas scores 57 as India post 199 for 2 against Sri Lanka

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Premier League's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores: India: 199 for 2 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 89, Shreyas Iyer 57 not out; Dasun Shanaka 1/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

