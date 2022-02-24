Vishnu Prasad faces tough challenge in National Racing finale

Seasoned campaigners like Vishnu Prasad, Sandeep Kumar, Diljith TS, along with talented youngsters Ashwin Dutta, Arya Singh, Amir Sayed make for an extremely competitive field in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship here this weekend.

The championship which is in its 24th year will see some wheel-to-wheel action across three categories: the Indian make LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup and JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup.

The Indian-make Formula LGB 4 is the most keenly contested category in the Championship history, with multiple former national champions in the fray.

Amir Syed, the undisputed champion of 2020 season's Novice Cup, who is competing against his mentor Vishnu Prasad, registered his first ever win the LGB 4 category in Round 2 and has been trying to keep up with his seniors on the grid.

Vishnu’s experience has kept him in the lead with 50 points. Following him closely is Dark Don Racing’s Sandeep Kumar who is at 48 points.

Arya Singh from Kolkata from Dark Don Racing has given a commanding performance and is placed at 41 points with Diljith TS tailing him at 39 points.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup, a category that has nurtured upcoming racers and prepared them for the rigours of single-seater Formula racing, has a packed grid of over 24 young drivers from across the country.

Bengaluru lad Ruhaan Alva of Team MSport has shown his dominance on the track since the start of the season and is currently leading the pack with 80 points.

His teammate and closest competitor is Jaden Pariat from Guwahati who has been giving him a tough fight and is at 56 points after three rounds.

The race programme starts on Saturday and will culminate with the finale on Sunday.

