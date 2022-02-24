MCA to felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming all-format India skipper
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming Indian cricket team captain in all the three formats of the game.
After the T20I and ODI captaincy, Rohit, a Mumbaikar, was appointed Test captain by the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel ahead of the series against Sri Lanka.
The decision to felicitate Rohit was taken during the MCA Apex Council meeting held here on Thursday.
''In today’s Apex Council Meeting decision passed Rohit Sharma will be felicitated for becoming captain of all three formats,'' a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.
''Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be felicitated by MCA with a cash prize of Rs one lakh and momento,'' the member added.
According to the MCA functionary, India players including Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, opener Prithvi Shaw and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will also be felicitated.
He also said that young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is among runs in red-ball cricket, will also be felicitated for representing India A and that the function will be held before the Indian Premier League begins.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL Auction: KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore, Harshal Patel, Nitish Rana new "million dollar babies"
KKR get Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders make winning bid of Rs 12.25 crore for India batter Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer attracts bidders, bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore
IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of KKR