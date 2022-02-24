Left Menu

MCA to felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming all-format India skipper

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST
MCA to felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming all-format India skipper
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will felicitate Rohit Sharma for becoming Indian cricket team captain in all the three formats of the game.

After the T20I and ODI captaincy, Rohit, a Mumbaikar, was appointed Test captain by the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel ahead of the series against Sri Lanka.

The decision to felicitate Rohit was taken during the MCA Apex Council meeting held here on Thursday.

''In today’s Apex Council Meeting decision passed Rohit Sharma will be felicitated for becoming captain of all three formats,'' a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.

''Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be felicitated by MCA with a cash prize of Rs one lakh and momento,'' the member added.

According to the MCA functionary, India players including Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, opener Prithvi Shaw and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will also be felicitated.

He also said that young batter Sarfaraz Khan, who is among runs in red-ball cricket, will also be felicitated for representing India A and that the function will be held before the Indian Premier League begins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022