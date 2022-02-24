Left Menu

IPL 2022: Tournament to start on March 26, final on May 29

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:07 IST
By Vishesh Roy Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel on Thursday confirmed that the 2022 edition will start on March 26.

The final of the cash-rich league will be played on May 29. "Yes, IPL 2022 will start on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29," Patel told ANI.

The IPL mega auction was held this year in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Ishan Kishan was the costliest buy this auction as he was bought for Rs 15.25 crore by Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and later on, he was named as the skipper of the franchise. Earlier, Cricket Australia had granted a No-Objection Certificate to its centrally-contracted players to participate in the IPL 2022 season from April 6.

The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell will miss the white-ball series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia will not release its contracted stars to join IPL immediately. Sources in Cricket Australia confirmed that the players would only be available for their franchises once the tour of Pakistan concludes.

"Yes, we have granted NoCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes," the sourced had told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

