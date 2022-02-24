Sports News Roundup: Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev keeps No.1 in sights; Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse, says Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev keeps No.1 in sights

Rafa Nadal extended his winning run in 2022 to 12 matches in his best start to a season in his career, dismissing American Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament. The 21-times Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in the coastal resort town, arrived in Mexico having won an Australian Open tuneup event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month after missing a chunk of 2021 with a foot problem.

UEFA should review organisation of Champions League final in St-Petersburg - EU Parliament

A group of European lawmakers on Thursday asked European soccer's governing body UEFA to change venue for the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, and to stop considering Russian cities for international football competitions, they said in a letter. The lawmakers also asked that UEFA ends Gazprom's sponsorship of the competition.

Soccer-Playoff match with Russia 'almost unthinkable', says Swedish FA boss

A 2022 World Cup playoff match in Russia is "almost unthinkable" at the moment, the chairman of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) told Reuters following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Sweden are due to face the Czech Republic in a World Cup playoff Group B match on March 24, with the victor meeting the winner of the other group game between Poland and Russia.

Tennis-Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse, says Nadal

Alexander Zverev deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for his expletive-filled tantrum after a doubles defeat, Rafa Nadal said on Thursday, adding that he was sure the German Olympic champion will learn from his mistake. Upset over a line call earlier during Wednesday's match, world number three Zverev smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair, coming perilously close to hitting match official Alessandro Germani, and shouted expletives.

Soccer-UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia - source

UEFA will move this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee on Friday morning and it is expected to agree on moving the final.

German soccer club Schalke 04 removes Gazprom logo from shirts

German soccer club Schalke 04 tweeted on Thursday it was removing the logo of Gazprom from its shirts due to recent developments after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

Australian Nick Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in a social media post on Thursday, saying he had suicidal thoughts and the period around the 2019 Australian Open was "one of my darkest periods". The 26-year-old, who said last year that he was unsure how long he would continue to play professional tennis, is a fan-favourite and the atmosphere at his matches at the Grand Slam in Melbourne resembles Davis Cup ties.

Olympics-IOC condemns 'breach of Olympic Truce' after Russia invades Ukraine

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemned Russia for invading Ukraine on Thursday, saying the Russian government had breached the Olympic Truce that is currently in effect and which aims to harness the power of sport to promote peace and dialogue. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Soccer-Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic oppose World Cup qualifiers in Russia

Russia should not be allowed to host World Cup qualifiers next month after its invasion of Ukraine, the football associations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic said on Thursday. Russia is currently due to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

Soccer-Brazilian players in Ukraine appeal for rescue

A group of Brazilian footballers based in Ukraine appealed to their government to be rescued following Russia's attack on their host country on Thursday. "All our friends and family, the situation is serious and we are prisoners in Kyiv awaiting a solution to get out," Junior Moraes, a Shakhtar Donetsk player who is a naturalised Ukrainian, said on Instagram.

