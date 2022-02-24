I want Jadeja to bat up the order more, says Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma explained the reason why all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was sent up the order in the first T20I against Sri Lanka here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Jadeja, who made his Team India return on Thursday, was sent into bat at number four. The left-handed batter scored three runs from four balls.

"Very happy with Jadeja's return. We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more," said Rohit Sharma at the post-match presentation. "He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket," he added.

Ishan Kishan had smashed a blazing fifty to help India reach 199 in the 20 overs. Rohit said Ishan has the ability and it was pleasing to watch the batter from the other end. "I know Ishan for a long time now. I know the mindset he has. I know the ability he has as well. It was just about getting the kind of game that he had today. It was so pleasing to watch from the other end," said Rohit.

"The way he constructed the innings was so good, that is usually a challenge for him. We were talking in the middle about finding gaps," he added. With a 62-run win over Sri Lanka, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday.

Speaking about his performance and team's fielding, Rohit said," I love playing on big grounds, because that is when you will be tested as a batter. Here you got to use a bit of batsmanship as well. In Kolkata, you just needed to time the ball." "It's consistently happening. We are dropping easy catches. Our fielding coach has some work to do. Come Australia, we want to be a great fielding side," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)