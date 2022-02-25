Left Menu

Rugby-England's Tuilagi ruled out of Wales game

Jones will name his team for the Wales clash on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 01:52 IST
England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match at home to Wales after picking up a hamstring injury in training, the RFU said on Thursday. Tuilagi had been included in coach Eddie Jones's line-up for the match, with the 30-year-old returning after the latest of his long run of injuries.

"It was confirmed after a scan on Thursday afternoon, following training, that Tuilagi has suffered a low grade hamstring injury," the team said in a statement, adding that Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad. Tuilagi made his debut in 2011 but has missed 79 matches since then, including 50 of the 71 since Jones took over after the 2015 World Cup.

The powerful centre's absence will be a huge blow to the team, who will miss the firepower he brings to the midfield.

England are second in the Six Nations standings on six points after two matches, three points behind leaders France.

