Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal scripts best start to a season, Medvedev keeps No.1 in sights

Rafa Nadal extended his winning run in 2022 to 12 matches in his best start to a season in his career, dismissing American Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-3 in Acapulco on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament. The 21-times Grand Slam champion, a three-time winner in the coastal resort town, arrived in Mexico having won an Australian Open tuneup event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month after missing a chunk of 2021 with a foot problem.

Reports: Latest labor talks produce ‘minimal’ progress as deadline nears

The Major League Baseball Players Association made tweaks in its latest proposals during negotiations with MLB on Thursday, but reports from ESPN and The Athletic described progress in talks between the two sides as "minimal" and not substantive. The union reportedly made minor concessions in its desire for a draft lottery to penalize teams for consecutive poor seasons, though it kept the proposal at seven teams. Major League Baseball recently countered with a four-team lottery.

Tennis-Djokovic to lose top ranking after upset defeat by Vesely

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 7-6(4) defeat by qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals on Thursday and will lose his status as world number one next week. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is currently playing in a tournament in Mexico, will move to the top of the rankings on Monday.

Motor racing-Haas F1 team to drop Russian partner Uralkali's branding from car

U.S.-owned Formula One team Haas will remove Russian potash producer Uralkali's branding from its car and run it in an all-white livery on the final day of Barcelona testing on Friday, the team said, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Haas have run their cars in a Russian flag livery with Uralkali stickers since last season as part of a title sponsorship deal, which has secured funding for the team and seen company owner and billionaire Dmitry Mazepin's son Nikita signed to a race seat.

Sport-From soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was condemned by the sporting community on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin's country set to lose hosting rights for the Champions League final while Formula One drivers said it was "wrong" to race there this year. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, sparking immediate sporting ramifications.

Golf-Norman accuses PGA Tour of bully tactics over Saudi league

Greg Norman, the frontman for the proposed Super Golf League, on Thursday accused PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan of "bullying" and stressed that he cannot legally ban players who join the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit. Monahan has reportedly informed players that they could be stripped of their PGA Tour membership if they go after the lucrative paydays being dangled in front of them by the SGL, a position former world number one Norman took issue with.

German soccer club Schalke 04 removes Gazprom logo from shirts

German soccer club Schalke 04 tweeted on Thursday it was removing the logo of Gazprom from its shirts due to recent developments after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Australian Kyrgios says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

Australian Nick Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in a social media post on Thursday, saying he had suicidal thoughts and the period around the 2019 Australian Open was "one of my darkest periods". The 26-year-old, who said last year that he was unsure how long he would continue to play professional tennis, is a fan-favourite and the atmosphere at his matches at the Grand Slam in Melbourne resembles Davis Cup ties.

Athletics-New York City Marathon returning to full capacity

The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with an estimated 50,000 runners set to participate in early November, organisers said on Thursday. The race, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year with a reduced field of 30,000 runners amid a number of safety protocols.

Tennis-Zverev fined $40,000 for outburst

World number three Alexander Zverev, who was kicked out of this week's ATP 500 event in Acapulco after violently smashing his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair, has been fined $40,000 and faces a further review, the ATP said on Thursday. Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and will forfeit more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

