Ind vs SL: Were really poor in all three departments, says Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment after his team got thrashed by India in the first T20I here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 07:58 IST
Sri Lanka cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment after his team got thrashed by India in the first T20I here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer hit fifties before a combined bowling performance helped India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I.

"We were really poor in all three departments. They batted beautifully, read the game and conditions really well. I could have bowled more. We are without two frontline spinners, Theekshana and Hasaranga," said Dasun Shanaka in a post-match presentation. "The replacements aren't really experienced. Asalanka was a positive from this game. Chameera is bowling beautifully. He is our main strike bowler but the situations didn't allow me to bowl him longer," he added.

With this 62-run win over Sri Lanka, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday. Chasing 200, Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as the side two wickets inside three overs. Bhuvneshwar removed both openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara as Sri Lanka struggled in the chase.

Sri Lanka reach the 50-run mark in the tenth over but lost two more wickets. Charith Asalanka did hit a fifty for the visitors but the asking rate was too much to ask for as Sri Lanka lost momentum. Sri Lanka needed 102 runs in the last four overs and the visitors were completely outplayed in the first T20I as they lost the match by a considerable margin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

