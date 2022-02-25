Cricket-Erwee shines with century to push South Africa to 163-1

Rookie opener Sarel Erwee shone with a maiden century as South Africa started brightly in the second test against New Zealand, reaching 163 for one at tea on day one in Christchurch on Friday.

Erwee managed only 10 runs on debut in a heavy defeat to the hosts in the series-opener last week, but the lefthander rebounded superbly, seeing off New Zealand's disciplined seam attack to be 100 not out on a glorious afternoon at Hagley Oval. Number three Aiden Markram, spared the axe despite a dreadful run of form, was 16 not out.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, South Africa won the toss and chose to bat on a green-tinged wicket that showed something for the bowlers early on but gradually grew benign. New Zealand, who handed South Africa their second-worst defeat in tests in the opener, managed only one wicket in the session, with pace veteran Tim Southee bowling captain Dean Elgar for 41 with a sumptuous delivery that angled in and clipped the top of off-stump.

The breakthrough ended the opening partnership at 111 runs, South Africa's first above 100 since 2012, when Alviro Petersen and Graeme Smith combined for 138 in the second innings against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Elgar and Erwee's stand was also a record for a visiting team's openers at the Christchurch ground.

Erwee, 32, brought up his century in the final over before lunch, pulling Neil Wagner to the fence after grinding through five maiden overs and a nervous period in the 90s. He ripped off his helmet and pumped his fist as a small crowd at the ground offered warm applause.

South Africa made three changes, bringing in all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, spinner Keshav Maharaj and paceman Lutho Sipamla. Batsman Zubayr Hamza was ruled out with a fractured thumb, while pace bowlers Duanne Olivier and Glenton Stuurman were dropped.

New Zealand, missing captain Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Trent Boult, stuck with the same 11 who were dominant in the series-opener as they look to complete their first ever series win over the Proteas. While a draw will be enough for New Zealand to win the series, victory would see them dislodge Australia as the world's number one test side, while shoring up their World Test Championship defence with maximum points.

