NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Erwee, Markram put visitors in dominating position (Stumps, Day 1)

Top batting performances by Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee kept South Africa in a dominating position against New Zealand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Friday.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 25-02-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 11:13 IST
South Africa opener Sarel Erwee (Photo/CSA-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Top batting performances by Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee kept South Africa in a dominating position against New Zealand on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Friday. At stumps, South Africa's score read 238/3, with Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

Opting to bat first, openers Dean Elgar and Erwee made a promising start by stitching a 100- run partnership, until the Proteas skipper was sent back by Tim Southee for 42 runs, leaving the team's score at 111/1. Erwee was then joined by Markram and the duo brought the momentum back to their side. The former achieved his century and kept the scoreboard moving, with Markram scoring from the other end.

It was then Neil Wagner, who stood up and dismissed Markram for 42 runs. His dismissal was followed by Erwee's being sent back by Matt Henry, leaving the team's total at 199/3. Later, Bavuma (22*) and Van der Dussen (13*) joined hands and kept the boat sailing for Proteas. The duo took their side to a total of 238/3 at the end of Day 1.

Brief scores: South Africa (Sarel Erwee 108, Aiden Markram 42; Tim Southee 1-41) vs New Zealand (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

