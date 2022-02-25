2017 World Cup SF loss to India had a big impact on Australia, changed the way we play: Lanning

Skipper Meg Lanning on Friday said the loss to India in the semifinals of the 2017 Women's World Cup had a huge impact on the Australian team as it affected a change in the side's playing style and approach.

Favourites Australia had succumbed to a surprise 36-run loss to eventual runners-up India in the semifinal.

The Australian bowlers had no answer to senior India batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed an unbeaten 171 of 115 balls.

"This group that we've got here is very different to 2017. I think the majority of the players were not even involved in the tournament, and the majority of the staff also weren't there," Lanning said at the ICC captain's press conference.

"The impacts of the 2017 World Cup have obviously changed the way we play but, from now really moving forward, this World Cup is completely different.'' The 29-year-old said no one in the team talks about the semifinal loss as the side has embarked on a new journey.

"It's a new World Cup, everybody starts on zero points and needs to play well throughout the tournament. It's a great challenge for our group but, to be honest, we don't really talk about 2017 anymore. ''It obviously had a big impact on us but now it's a completely different group, and we're on a new journey together,'' she added.

Hosts New Zealand will clash with West Indies in the tournament opener on March 4.

West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor is hoping her side can be consistent.

''For us, it's more trying to be consistent as best as we can in the 50-over format. We know that It's not always the best for us and I think we're making strides. ''For us, it is more about improving every time and getting better at that. So not to look too far ahead but try to take each game step by step," Taylor said.

While South Africa skipper Sune Luus's focus is making it to the showpiece event, her Pakistani counterpart Bismah Maroof has trained her sights on a semifinal spot.

''In the semi-finals, there's been a lot of pressure and we didn't always handle that well, but I feel like we've been through three big semifinals now and I don't think our hearts can take another close semi-final,'' Luus said.

"I think if we get to the semi-final stage again, we're going to make sure we push through even if it's the last thing we do, so we're going to try our best to get to the final," she added.

''We have set a goal – to reach the semi-finals. If you're not aiming for that then there is no point of playing,'' Maroof said.

