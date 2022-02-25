Sports News Roundup: Ukraine basketballers get standing ovation in Spain after emotional loss; Tennis-New world No.1 Medvedev and Nadal renew rivalry in Acapulco semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ukraine basketballers get standing ovation in Spain after emotional loss

With tears blurring the words "No war" written on his cheeks, Ukraine basketball star Artem Pustovyi said the national team wanted to be "strong like the whole country" in Thursday's match against Spain just hours after Russia's invasion. "It must be the most difficult day of my life. We were all awake at 5am with the news about the war and the invasion," Pustovyi told Reuters after the FIBA World Cup qualifying match in Cordoba.

Tennis-New world No.1 Medvedev and Nadal renew rivalry in Acapulco semis

New world number one Daniil Medvedev defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-3 in Acapulco on Thursday to storm into the semi-finals of the ATP 500 event, where he will take on Rafa Nadal in an Australian Open final rematch. Medvedev, who took the court hours after Novak Djokovic's quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would replace him atop the rankings, converted six break points and fired down 12 aces, including one to seal the match.

Tennis-Djokovic to lose top ranking after upset defeat by Vesely

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 7-6(4) defeat by qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals on Thursday and will lose his status as world number one next week. U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is currently playing in a tournament in Mexico, will move to the top of the rankings on Monday.

Soccer-Bahia team bus hit by explosive on way to match in Brazil

Brazilian soccer club Bahia said three of its players were injured when an explosive device detonated on board the team bus on their way to a match on Thursday. The second division side tweeted that goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes had been taken to hospital with facial injuries from shattered glass.

Sport-From soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was condemned by the sporting community on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin's country set to lose hosting rights for the Champions League final while Formula One drivers said it was "wrong" to race there this year. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, sparking immediate sporting ramifications.

Cycling-Living room riders racing for rainbow jersey

When Ed Laverack set out on his journey to become a professional cyclist he could never have imagined having the chance to become a world champion from his living room. But on Saturday, in his flat in Swansea, Laverack will be one of 200 riders around the world hoping to win the UCI Esports World Championships and claim a coveted rainbow jersey.

Athletics-New York City Marathon returning to full capacity

The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with an estimated 50,000 runners set to participate in early November, organisers said on Thursday. The race, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year with a reduced field of 30,000 runners amid a number of safety protocols.

Boxing-Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what is a "bloody war" following Russia's invasion of their country Ukraine. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

Tennis-Russian world No.1 Medvedev calls for peace after "roller-coaster day"

Russian Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world after a "roller-coaster day" when he was confirmed as the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, who took the court in Acapulco, Mexico, hours after Novak Djokovic's quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would replace him at the top of the men's rankings on Monday, said it was not easy watching the news.

Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports zero new COVID cases on Feb 24

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that zero COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 24.

